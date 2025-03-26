Snapchat launches multi-city creator programme in India

Snapchat has introduced 'Snapchat Creator Connect,' a multi-city initiative aimed at supporting content creators in India. The programme seeks to provide mentorship, growth opportunities, and tools to help digital creators establish sustainable careers on the platform.

As part of its ongoing expansion in India, the platform is collaborating with local creator agencies to support regional content creators. The platform has also highlighted its existing educational and mentorship initiatives, including Snap School, which offers guidance on storytelling and platform tools. Additionally, 'Savvy' on Snap programme provides consulting support to help content creators develop content aligned with popular culture trends.

The initiative also focuses on monetisation, with the platform offering revenue-sharing models and financial incentives for creators. The company has stated that these efforts aim to help digital storytellers engage with audiences while generating income.

The programme launched in Hyderabad, a city known for its film, television, and digital media industries. The platform has not disclosed the full list of cities included in the initiative.

Speaking about this new initiative, Saket Jha Saurabh, Director of Content and AR Partnerships at Snap Inc., said “India is undergoing a paradigm shift with Gen Z taking centre stage as Creators and Consumers. Whether it’s the power of visual storytelling and catching trends, the importance of the inner circle of friends and family or the need to be truly authentic, Snapchat has been at the heart of this shift. Creator Connect is one of the ways we will engage Creators leading this change in pop culture. We are excited to meet them across the length and breadth of India.”

The platform is extending its Creator Connect initiative to Chandigarh after launching the programme in Hyderabad. The initiative aims to support regional content creators by collaborating with creator agencies, media companies, music labels, and film studios.

The Hyderabad edition of Creator Connect brought together content creators, publishers, and industry leaders to discuss creativity, digital growth, and the evolving landscape of storytelling. The event also marked the Snapchat debut of Telugu film actor Nani, highlighting an intersection between mainstream cinema and digital platforms.

With Chandigarh confirmed as the next city, the platform is continuing its efforts to engage with India's expanding creator economy. The platform, which reports over 200 million monthly active users in the country, has stated that it remains focused on supporting regional creators.