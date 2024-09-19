Snapchat’s 'My Selfie' tool raises concerns over users’ faces in personalised ads

Snapchat’s updated terms of service for its 'My Selfie' tool, previously known as ‘AI Selfies,’ reserve the right to use users’ faces in advertisements. This tool allows users to generate AI images based on their selfies. Users can opt out of having their images used in ads by toggling off the ‘See My Selfie in Ads’ feature within the app. However, testing by 404 Media indicates that this feature is enabled by default.

According to Snapchat’s support page, ‘My Selfie’ is used to power features like Generative AI, Cameos, and other experiences, including ads. Users upload selfies or camera roll images to create AI-generated content.

According to reports, a Reddit user posted their concerns, after seeing an ad featuring their own AI-generated face, raising concerns about how their image was used. Snapchat could not confirm or deny the use of ‘My Selfie’ images in the ad but stated that the ad did not breach its policies.

The company acknowledged that its terms of service permit the future use of ‘My Selfie’ images in ads, but emphasised that users have control over this through settings. The company asserts that advertisers do not have access to users’ generative AI data or private data.

Snapchat’s terms suggest potential future use of AI-generated user images in advertising, though the company maintains that it does not currently utilise these images for ads and ensures user data privacy.