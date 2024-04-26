Snapchat Q1 revenue reports an 85% YOY increase in small & medium-sized advertisers

Snapchat Inc. has announced its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, showcasing its revenue along with the application's daily usage, new content to build community, along with its revenue diversification initiatives.
Here's a summary along with the key highlights of Q1 of 2024:
Revenue and Daily Usage:
- Snapchat's investments in Generative AI and automation led to a 50% year-over-year increase in ML and AI Lenses viewed.
- New relationship-centred AR formats like "Friend Lenses" and "Q&A Lenses" drove higher engagement and sharing among US Snapchatters.
- A revamped AR Carousel ranking model boosted discovery, with a 50% increase in new Lenses seen by users since its launch.
- Improvements in Lens Studio included an AI Assistant for developer support, a Compression tool to optimize assets, and an Animation Curve Editor for enhanced animation editing.
- Snapchat's Camera Kit technology was integrated at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII, marking a significant collaboration with the NFL.
As Q2 begins, Snapchat anticipates continued growth in its global community, leading to an estimated Daily Active User (DAU) count of approximately 431 million for the quarter. The company is focused on executing its roadmap to deliver enhancements to its direct response (DR) advertising platform, aiming to improve results for advertising partners and drive faster topline growth.
Snapchat's revenue guidance for Q2 is in the range of $1,225 million to $1,255 million, suggesting year-over-year revenue growth of 15% to 18%. Given this revenue guidance and the planned investments for the quarter, the company estimates that Adjusted EBITDA will be between $15 million and $45 million in Q2.