Snapchat reveals content styles driving user engagement

Snapchat has released a report, in collaboration with VaynerMedia and Realeyes, examining the types of brand content that drive engagement and response within the app.

Based on a survey of 5,000 U.S. Snapchat users, the report outlines seven key factors influencing user engagement:

User-Generated Content (UGC)

Creators

Lenses

Standout content

Edutainment

Passion points

Branding

The study highlights that platform-native content, designed to appear authentic and DIY, performs significantly better than polished, traditional brand promotions. According to the report, such relatable content generates 19% higher positive emotions and holds user attention for 13% longer compared to the study average.

Lens powered content

Collaborations with Snap Stars, the app’s top creators, also prove effective, with a 33% higher attention rate versus the study average. Additionally, AR Lenses boost brand recognition by 40% and recall by 32%, reinforcing the effectiveness of content tailored to Snapchat's interactive features.

Snap Star collab

Snapchat emphasises the importance of emotionally resonant and entertaining content in an ad-saturated digital landscape. As stated in the report, “In a world where consumers are bombarded with thousands of ads every day, it’s become even more important for brands to design content that will appeal to human emotion and capture attention in a fun, humorous way to drive real business outcomes. Brand partnerships with creators is a way to authentically connect with new customers, while Lens-powered and edutainment content are additional ways to amplify the effectiveness of UGC content.”

The findings offer practical guidance for marketers seeking to create engaging Snap ads by leveraging the app's native tools and user-centric trends.