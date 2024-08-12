Snapchat simplifies ad campaign creation with streamlined objectives

Snapchat has revamped its Ads Manager platform to simplify the campaign creation process, notably by reducing the number of steps needed to set campaign objectives. The platform has condensed its objectives from eleven options down to five by merging similar targeting categories, streamlining the process.

Previously, objectives were grouped under ‘Awareness,’ ‘Consideration,’ and ‘Conversions’ with various subcategories. Now, these have been consolidated into five main objectives:

Awareness and Engagement – Incorporating the ‘Awareness’, ‘Engagement’, ‘Video Views’ and ‘Promote Places’ objectives

Traffic – Incorporating ‘Drive Traffic to Website’ and ‘Drive Traffic to App’

Leads – Incorporating ‘Lead Generation’

App Promotion – Incorporating ‘App Installs’ and ‘App Conversions’

Sales – Incorporating ‘Catalog Sales’ and ‘Website Conversions’

Though some overlap exists between these categories, the new structure simplifies the selection process, aligning campaign setup with the advertiser's primary goal. Snapchat has also introduced a summary section, which provides an overview of each objective and suggests top ad types.

This update is part of Snapchat's broader effort to enhance its advertising tools and attract more revenue, particularly from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The approach appears to be working, as Snapchat saw an 85% increase in SMB advertisers year-over-year in Q1 2024, a growth attributed to the easier ad creation process.

Snapchat plans to roll out these new objectives to all advertisers over the coming months. Existing campaigns using the old objectives will continue as usual until the new objectives are fully implemented, at which point they will automatically transition to the updated system.