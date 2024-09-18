Snapchat unveils new AI & AR features at Partner Summit

At its 2024 Partner Summit, Snapchat revealed major updates, including the latest iteration of its AR glasses. Additionally, the company introduced a series of new app features, which offer fresh opportunities and considerations for Snap marketing strategies.

CEO Evan Spiegel said, "I’m so excited for you all to try the new features and products we announced today - like the new and simplified version of Snapchat, all the incredible tools for creators to help them express themselves and connect with their audience. And of course, all the incredible innovation in generative AI that’s transforming Lens Studio and our augmented reality platform."

AR Spectacles

The company introduced its fifth generation Spectacles, standalone AR glasses with see-through displays. Spectacles are powered by Snap’s new operating system, Snap OS, designed for natural interaction with AR environments.

The glasses feature four cameras for hand tracking and a 'Snap Spatial Engine' for seamless AR integration. Spectacles are lightweight at 226 grams, nearly half the weight of a typical VR headset. Equipped with LCoS micro-projectors, offering a 46-degree field of view and automatic light adjustments, powered by dual Snapdragon processors, spectacles provide up to 45 minutes of continuous usage. It is available to developers through the Spectacles Developer Program, with no developer tax. It has been integrated with the updated Lens Studio 5.0, allowing developers to easily create and share Lenses.

Snapchat simplification and updates

A more streamlined design focuses on communication, bringing Stories and Spotlight together for personalised content experiences. Conversations and Stories now appear in the same section, with the ability to move directly from chat to real-world meetups via 'Snap Map'. Videos from friends are prioritised, and content recommendations are now powered by a unified recommendation system.

AI-driven features to enhance Snapchat

The company introduced new AI-powered Lenses, offering features like age progression and futuristic visual representations. Snapchat+ subscribers can now use AI to generate creative Memories, which include captions and new visual elements. New tools allow AI to interpret images like parking signs or foreign menus, providing real-time assistance.

Support for creators

The company introduced a simplified profile design, allowing users to toggle between personal and public accounts. The platform now allows creators to pin favorite content and utilise templates to easily share media. The 'Snap Star Collab Studio' aims to help creators build partnerships with brands, with new tools to showcase audience engagement. The platform's camera kit technology is expanding to over 50 venues and partners, enhancing live events with AR features.

The platform is collaborating with brands like LEGO and Niantic to bring interactive AR experiences to the spectacles, including hands-free gaming.New generative AI-powered tools make it easier for creators to develop AR content, from body morphing to 3D asset generation. Lens Studio will soon allow users to generate animations and 3D objects using simple text or video inputs, further simplifying AR creation.

My AI enhancements

The AI can now better interpret snaps to provide solutions for complex situations, such as reading parking signs, translating foreign menus, and identifying plants. A 'Snap Mail' feature allows users to leave a snap for friends who don't answer a call.

New accessories, including collaborations with brands like Prada and Miu Miu, are available for Bitmojis, allowing users to further personalise their avatars.

Snap AR developments

The platform's AR technology, powered by Camera Kit, is now integrated with large scale events such as Super Bowl LVIII, offering interactive experiences for live audiences.



There are numerous new features to incorporate into your Snap strategy, offering various ways to boost engagement and explore future opportunities. With the platform's user base growing to 850 million monthly users, it's important to evaluate the potential of the platform for enhancing your marketing efforts.





