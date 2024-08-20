Snapchat rolls out updates to its ad tools and creative options

Snapchat reported an 85% increase in SMB advertisers on its platform in April which also fueled a significant rise in ad revenue during the first half of the year.
Leading to this success, the tech giant has revealed how its evolving ad tools have empowered advertisers to reach a broader audience, create more impactful ads, and enhance performance.
Additionally, as the app continues to generate better outcomes, its growing ad options might pique your interest. To kick things off, they have detailed recent enhancements to its Lead Gen Ads, such as advanced lead optimization and a Zapier integration for automating lead reporting into your CRM.
According to the platform, these updates have resulted in a 69% decrease in cost-per-lead and a 62% increase in Lead form submission rates. With these enhancements, Snapchat's offerings now provide even more options in this area.
Additionally, it has upgraded its app ads, introducing new bidding capabilities and improved optimisation to support app installs, app purchases, and 'app re-engage purchase' features.
While they have observed positive results from early tests of its 'Value Optimization' feature for app advertisers, this option allows marketers to place bids based on the total value of purchases made through their ads.
According to the its blog post, “Early test results are encouraging, and indicate that mobile gaming and eCommerce advertisers in particular will benefit from the new optimization. For example, Lancôme, a beauty brand from L’Oréal, leveraged Value Optimization to drive a 38% increase in average purchase cart size and a 4.4x increase in ROAS.”