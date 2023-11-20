Snapchat users can now buy Amazon products on the app

Amazon partners with Snap to let users buy its products directly on Snapchat. The ads will include real-time pricing, delivery estimates, product details, and Prime eligibility on Snapchat.

Users can link their Amazon account to their Snapchat and complete the purchase with the default Amazon shipping address and payment method, without leaving the social media platform. As the news of Amazon’s deal with Snap, was announced the social app’s shares went up more than 9%.

This partnership will let Amazon compete better with TikTok which opened up TikTok shops for brands and creators to sell on the app. Snapchat has a similar demographic as TikTok, so Amazon can reach the younger generation more efficiently.

Amazon has partnered with Meta as well to purchase their products in similar fashion on Meta apps- Instagram and Facebook.