Sony Music warns AI developers against unauthorised use of its music

In the latest clash between music publishers and tech companies, Sony Music Group has issued warnings to hundreds of AI developers against using its music, which features artists like Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Adele.

In a statement released on May 16, Sony Music declared that it "expressly prohibits and opts out of any text or data mining, web scraping or similar reproductions, extractions or uses" of its songs, lyrics, and artwork.

This directive means that tech companies are being asked not to use Sony Music content, which includes works from Sony Music Publishing and Sony Music Entertainment, for any purpose such as training, developing, or commercializing AI systems using bots, scrapers, and other automated methods.

As one of the top three global music publishers, alongside Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, Sony has sent the warning letter to over 700 AI developers, including OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Suno, and Udio, according to the Financial Times.

Sony Music is also reaching out to major streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple, urging them to implement ‘best practice’ measures to protect its music from AI misuse and copyright violations by updating their terms of service.

“We support artists and songwriters taking the lead in embracing new technologies in support of their art. Evolutions in technology have frequently shifted the course of creative industries. AI will likely continue that long-standing trend,” Sony wrote in a statement. “However, that innovation must ensure that songwriters’ and recording artists’ rights, including copyrights, are respected.”

Earlier this year, Universal Music criticized TikTok for not fairly compensating its artists and using ‘intimidating’ tactics during contract renewal negotiations. Recently, they reached a new agreement that includes ‘industry-leading’ protections concerning generative AI.