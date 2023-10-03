Advertisment
Spotify may be developing AI-generated playlists

Spotify might be developing AI-generated playlists with prompts to enable users to personalize their music, the update was found in the app's code.

Social Samosa
Oct 03, 2023 13:19 IST
Recently, Spotify has added multiple AI features to its platform including Spotify AI DJ, and AI translation for podcasts. Following this, the platform now appears to be developing another AI-related update -- AI-generated playlists. These updates were discovered by tech veteran Chris Messina who posted a screenshot of codes on Spotify’s app that refers to 'AI playlists' and 'playlists based on your prompts.'

These codes clearly indicate that Spotify is working on building an AI playlist option.

 

There seems to be a 'Blend' option to invite others to make playlists.

Spotify introducing AI to its personalization is only visible through codes. The update hasn't been added to the app.

Spotify has introduced Niche mixes which let users curate playlists by adding in prompts of songs, genres, and vibes - like Cottagecore Indie Mix, Bubblegum Pop Mix, Feel Good Driving Mix, Fun Road Trip Mix, Travel Mashup Mix, and others. The streaming platform has clarified that Niche mixes are not AI-powered but work on personalization algorithms.

