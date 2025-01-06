Spotify launches Partner Program to boost earnings for podcast creators

Spotify has introduced a new “Partner Program” to help podcast creators earn extra income from their video content. The program, which was initially announced in November, officially launched on Thursday in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia.

This new feature allows eligible creators to monetize their podcasts beyond traditional ad revenue, offering video payouts as an additional income stream. Spotify hopes the program will boost its video podcast library and position it as a stronger competitor to YouTube, which currently leads the video space.

In addition to the Partner Program, Spotify has made video podcasts ad-free for Premium subscribers and launched a feature called Podcast Clips. These short videos help creators promote their shows and make it easier for users to discover new content. Spotify reports that clips are 33% more effective than previews in converting casual browsers into engaged listeners.