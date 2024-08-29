Telegram CEO faces charges in for criminal activity on app

Pavel Durov, the billionaire CEO and co-founder of Telegram, has been formally charged in France with enabling illegal transactions and other criminal activities on the messaging platform. French authorities arrested Durov on Saturday as part of a broader investigation into child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and criminal activities occurring on Telegram.

French prosecutors said Telegram failed to cooperate with authorities in prosecuting cybercrime cases. The investigation was initiated by France's OFMIN agency, which is tasked with preventing violence against minors. Durov was arrested upon arrival in Paris, and a French judge ordered his release under judicial supervision on a €5 million ($5.6 million) bail. He is prohibited from leaving France and must report to the police twice a week while awaiting trial.

According to reports from NBC News , Durov faces multiple charges, including complicity in the criminal distribution of CSAM and refusal to comply with legal requests. The charges could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of €500,000 ($555,750).

Telegram, released a statement defending Durov, calling the allegations "absurd" and asserting that the platform is not responsible for the actions of its users. This case marks a rare instance of a major internet platform CEO being charged over failure to moderate criminal activity on their platform. Durov is expected to make his first court appearance soon, where further legal proceedings will be determined.