Telegram launches new business features and revenue-sharing

To access the features, users must subscribe to the paid Premium version, which comes with a range of upgraded features. The Premium subscription costs $4.99 per month on both iOS and Android platforms, and it also offers three-month, six-month, or one-year plans. Additionally, Premium can be purchased in-app, including through @PremiumBot on Android, Desktop, and Mac, which provides a discounted rate.

With the introduction of Telegram Business, Premium subscriptions are expected to see another increase, as it offers tools and features tailored for business users, eliminating the need for coding knowledge.

Businesses utilizing Telegram Business can opt to showcase their operating hours and physical location via a map, along with welcoming customers with a personalized start page for empty chats. This allows them to select the text and stickers users view before initiating a conversation. Additionally, similar to functionalities present on WhatsApp, Telegram Business will provide "quick replies," enabling users to access preset messages efficiently. These quick replies support various elements such as formatting, links, media, stickers, and files.

Businesses can also establish personalized greeting messages for customers initiating their first interaction, with the option to specify the duration after which the greeting message will be displayed again. Additionally, they can effectively manage their availability by utilizing away messages during periods of closure or when the owner is on vacation.

Moreover, businesses can organize their chats by applying coloured labels based on their designated chat folders, such as delivery, claims, orders, VIP, feedback, or any other categories that align with their operations.

Furthermore, businesses can generate links that prompt immediate Telegram chats with specific action requests, such as tracking an order or making a table reservation, among other functionalities. Additionally, business customers can integrate Telegram bots, including those from external tools or AI assistants, to handle messages on their behalf.

While accessing Telegram's latest business features necessitates a Premium subscription, there are no extra charges associated with activating these new options on top of the subscription fee. Users can access these features within the app by navigating to Settings > Telegram Business.

In addition to monetizing through Premium subscriptions, Telegram generates revenue through Telegram Ads. The chat application has announced plans to introduce additional features to Telegram Business in upcoming updates.