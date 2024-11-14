The Guardian quits X, cites toxicity and diminished role in promoting journalism

The Guardian has announced it will no longer post content on its X (formerly Twitter) accounts, citing that the platform’s negatives now outweigh the benefits. The UK-based media outlet stated that it has been considering this decision for some time, particularly due to the disturbing content found on the platform, such as conspiracy theories and racism. The US presidential election campaign highlighted the platform’s role in shaping political discourse, further underscoring the decision to move away from the platform. The Guardian had more than 10 million followers on X.

"We wanted to let readers know that we will no longer post on any official Guardian editorial accounts on the social media site X (formerly Twitter). We think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere." said the Guardian.

In the statement, The Guardian explained that the platform now plays a diminished role in promoting its journalism and that resources would be better spent elsewhere. While it will no longer post content directly, the publication clarified that users can still share its stories on the platform, and posts may still be embedded in the outlet’s articles. Additionally, reporters will continue to use the platform for news-gathering purposes.

Elon Musk’s controversial changes to Twitter since acquiring the platform in 2022 have drawn widespread criticism. Meanwhile, Musk has recently been named head of a new department, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), alongside Vivek Ramaswamy. The announcement, made by President-elect Donald Trump, outlined plans to dismantle government bureaucracy and restructure federal agencies.

French publications including Le Figaro, Les Echos, Le Parisien, Le Monde, Courrier International, Huffington Post, and Le Nouvel Obs have launched joint action against the social media company. Others including wire agency AFP have also separately sued the social media platform for using their content without payment.