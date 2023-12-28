The New York Times sues OpenAI and Microsoft

The New York Times has initiated legal action against OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging copyright infringement related to the use of its content in training artificial intelligence models. Filed in a Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit claims that the companies, while incorporating information from various sources, placed 'particular emphasis' on New York Times content without authorization, potentially leading to billions of dollars in damages.

The lawsuit underscores the significance of the Times's journalism to democracy and argues that the unauthorized use of its copyrighted material in AI development poses a threat to its ability to deliver its services. The lawsuit does not specify a monetary claim but urges responsibility from OpenAI and Microsoft, for statutory and actual damages amounting to billions of dollars.

The legal filing also calls for the destruction of any chatbot models and training data using copyrighted material from the Times. The lawsuit originated from failed negotiations over the use of Times material, with the newspaper seeking an amicable resolution, including commercial agreements and safeguards around AI products.