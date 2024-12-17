Threads hits 300 million monthly active users, gaining ground on X

Meta’s text-based social media platform, Threads, has reached a significant milestone, reporting 300 million monthly active users, according to Instagram and Threads chief Adam Mosseri.

The app, introduced as an alternative to X (formerly Twitter), has added over 200 million users this year alone, showcasing a rapid growth trajectory. The app's user base surged from 100 million to 200 million monthly active users in just 10 months. It then climbed to 300 million in less than half that time.

Social media platforms often experience compounding growth, as increased user activity draws more participants into conversations. While growth momentum generally slows once platforms near optimal scale, the platform has yet to reach that plateau. At its current growth rate, it could approach X’s reported 570 million monthly active users, with projections suggesting it may surpass 500 million by early 2025.

Mosseri also revealed the platforms’ daily active user count for the first time, pegged at 100 million. By comparison, X reports 250 million daily active users, a figure unchanged since November 2022. Threads’ ratio of daily to monthly active users is currently 33%, lower than X’s 44%. This may indicate challenges in user retention and engagement, prompting the platform to conduct surveys to refine its content algorithms and restrictions.

Despite its rapid growth, Threads faces competition. Bluesky, another alternative platform, reportedly attracted 25 million users during the U.S. election period. However, it remains the most downloaded app on iOS, according to recent charts, demonstrating sustained interest. Meta has consistently rolled out updates to enhance the user experience on Threads. Recent changes include improved link previews and new reaction icons that indicate engagement from the Thread creator.

While the platform’s focus on non-political content has differentiated it from X, it has also limited its appeal for real-time news coverage. Addressing these gaps could further boost Threads’ growth and engagement. Threads continues to evolve, positioning itself as a key player in the social media landscape, with its trajectory closely monitored by industry observers.