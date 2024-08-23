Threads to introduce ads soon, Meta starts groundwork

Meta is preparing to introduce ads on its Threads platform by late 2024, despite the current lack of monetisation features. According to Tech Crunch, the company is in talks with advertisers about potential ad formats, including Partnership Ads and integrations with its Advantage+ platform.

Although the micro-blogging platform hasn't reached its user goal of one billion, this move aligns with Meta's strategy to increase ad impressions across its platforms. The shift suggests that Threads may soon become a key revenue driver for Meta, as the company continues to expand its advertising ecosystem.

Tech veteran Chris Messina recently discovered a JSON file in the Threads app titled “bcn_single_image_ad,” hinting at a potential ad unit under development. This finding suggests that Threads engineers are exploring ad technology, though it doesn’t confirm when ads will officially launch on the platform. Messina pointed to the platform’s new creator insights feature as a possible precursor to ads, while developer Alessandro Paluzzi noted that Threads appears to be preparing for ad integration.

While these findings indicate that the platform is exploring ad technology, it's unclear when it will debut ads. Messina pointed to Threads’ recent launch of creator insights as a first step toward launching ads.

Earlier last year CEO Mark Zuckerberg told investors that the Threads team had to first focus on retention and improving the basics, then grow the community to the scale it believes is possible. Only after that is accomplished will it begin to work on Threads monetisation. The company is still working on the scaling aspects and continues to add features like cross-posting from Instagram, adding support for multiple drafts, audience insights and more. Zuckerberg has previously said that Threads has a good chance of reaching 1 billion users in a few years — much more than the 200 million monthly active users it has now.

Launched just over a year ago, Threads is Meta’s bid to rival X (formerly Twitter), Threads could present a new opportunity for advertisers and brands, especially as concerns over brand safety on X have led to ad boycotts and even a lawsuit from X against advertising groups that have distanced themselves from the platform.