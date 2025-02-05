Threads introduces custom feed sharing

Threads has officially launched a new feature allowing users to share custom feeds within their posts, a move that could appeal to former Twitter users familiar with the platform’s list function.

The new update enables users to re-share curated feeds, user-generated timelines featuring posts on specific topics, by tapping the quote icon at the top of a feed. Additionally, users can select the 'Share Feed' option to post it directly.

The platform is also introducing a new 'Feeds' tab on user profiles, providing easier access to curated lists created by others. This feature aims to help users discover and engage with more relevant, topical content.

While the addition may be welcomed by active users, its broader appeal remains uncertain. Social media platforms have increasingly leaned on algorithm-driven content recommendations, reducing the need for users to manually curate their feeds.

The feature mirrors similar functions previously seen on Twitter, now X, and Bluesky, where user-created lists have been popular among tech-savvy communities. While these tools may not drive widespread adoption, they could serve an important role in retaining Threads’ most engaged users.

Threads had been testing feed sharing in recent weeks, and the feature is now rolling out to all users globally.