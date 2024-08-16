Threads unveils multi-draft support, user insights and desktop tweaks

Meta's Threads has unveiled several new features, including the ability to save up to 100 drafts, rearrange columns on the desktop interface, and access audience insights. CEO Mark Zuckerberg also mentioned that a post-scheduling feature is in the works.

These updates coincide with the first anniversary of Threads' web version, which launched in August 2023. The platform began testing the drafts feature in February, rolling it out to all users by March. Now, users can store multiple drafts with a limit of 100 per account.

Meta has also introduced a new Insights screen that provides demographic details—such as age, gender, and location—of the audience viewing and interacting with posts. It also breaks down total views and interactions by followers and non-followers.

In May, Threads added a multi-column view for desktop users, similar to TweetDeck, allowing them to pin various content such as searches, liked posts, and activity. Now, users can rearrange these columns, although the ‘For You’ column remains fixed in its default position.

Both the Insights screen and column-rearrangement features have been available to select users for several weeks. Additionally, Threads has been testing a multi-feed experience on iOS with certain users, but it hasn't confirmed whether the feeds can be reordered.