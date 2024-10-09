Threads tests Loops to connect users with relevant communities

Meta's Threads app is in the process of developing a new feature called Loops, aimed at enhancing the platform's ability to connect users with topic-based communities. While still in the early stages, As you can see in the example, shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, this new feature is designed to allow users to organise individual Threads into topical groups, making it easier to discover relevant discussions and engage with like-minded users. The feature is expected to improve the app's overall user experience by offering more control over content discovery, moving beyond the app's algorithmic feed.

According to Chris Messina, a notable tech commentator, updates to the app’s back-end code suggest that Loops will eventually provide users with several functional options, including the ability to join, leave, and customise their participation in these topic-based communities. Despite the progress, Instagram, which oversees Threads, has confirmed that the feature is not yet ready for live testing. However, its potential is clear, as it could help users focus on specific areas of interest, rather than relying solely on algorithms to surface relevant posts.

The new feature bears similarities to X's Communities, which allow users to join different topic-based groups for more focused engagement. The platform has seen an increase in the use of its communities, as users increasingly seek private or semi-private spaces to limit interactions and maintain more meaningful discussions. This shift aligns with a broader trend across social media, where users are moving away from the public nature of platforms like X in favour of more controlled, community-driven interactions.

If successful, Loops could help Threads carve out a unique space in the social media landscape by offering users a more personalised approach to content discovery. While traditional features like hashtags have become less relevant as algorithms dominate content feeds, Loops may offer a more intentional way for users to organise their interactions.

