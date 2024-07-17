Threads' 'Use Media' feature could simplify crediting creators

Meta is addressing content theft on Threads by testing a new feature that facilitates seamless media resharing while ensuring proper credit to the original poster.
As demonstrated by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, the platform is currently testing a new feature called 'Use media,' alongside 'Repost' and 'Quote,' allowing users to provide their interpretation of a video or image while crediting the original source.
Even though it won't deter all users from reposting memes and videos as their own, simplifying the resharing process might encourage more users to choose this method, fostering a more supportive creator environment.
Additionally, in April, Instagram announced measures to remove aggregator accounts from its account and content recommendations, aiming to discourage the practice of gaining popularity through reposting others' creations. Additionally, the platform has implemented a system within its Explore feed to replace reposts with the original content, leveraging improved detection systems that can often identify the original source profile.
The new feature aims to simplify the process of crediting and acknowledging creators, rather than simply saving their work with a right-click. In the era of generative AI, web copyright has become increasingly complex, challenging traditional notions of creative ownership. This shift has influenced attitudes toward content reuse and crediting, showcasing the importance of facilitating appropriate usage.
While this feature is currently in the early testing stages, there is no official rollout plan announced yet.