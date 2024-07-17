Threads' 'Use Media' feature could simplify crediting creators

As demonstrated by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, the platform is currently testing a new feature called 'Use media,' alongside 'Repost' and 'Quote,' allowing users to provide their interpretation of a video or image while crediting the original source.

Even though it won't deter all users from reposting memes and videos as their own, simplifying the resharing process might encourage more users to choose this method, fostering a more supportive creator environment.

Additionally, in April, Instagram announced measures to remove aggregator accounts from its account and content recommendations, aiming to discourage the practice of gaining popularity through reposting others' creations. Additionally, the platform has implemented a system within its Explore feed to replace reposts with the original content, leveraging improved detection systems that can often identify the original source profile.