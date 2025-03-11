TikTok sale in motion as Trump confirms four buyers

Donald Trump announced that his administration is actively engaged in discussions with four different groups regarding the sale of TikTok. This development comes as the April 5 deadline approaches, by which ByteDance must divest its U.S. operations to avoid a ban imposed on national security grounds.

While aboard Air Force One, President Trump expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations, stating that all four groups interested in TikTok present promising options. He emphasized the significant interest from U.S. parties in acquiring the platform and mentioned the possibility of extending the deadline if necessary to facilitate a successful transaction.

Among the potential buyers is a consortium led by former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Additionally, tech giants like Oracle Corp. have been named as interested parties. Speculation has also arisen about Elon Musk's involvement; however, he has publicly denied any interest in purchasing TikTok.

Analysts estimate that TikTok's rapidly expanding U.S. operations could be valued at approximately $50 billion. The platform's future has been uncertain since a law passed on January 19 required its sale on national security grounds or face a ban. President Trump signed an executive order upon taking office on January 20 to delay the law's enforcement by 75 days, leading to the current April 5 deadline.

As the deadline approaches, the involved parties are working diligently to reach a resolution that addresses national security concerns while allowing TikTok to continue its operations under new ownership. The outcome of these negotiations will have significant implications for the future of the platform and its millions of users in the United States.