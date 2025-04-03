UFC & Meta announce multi-year partnership deal

TKO Group’s UFC has announced a multi-year, multimillion-dollar partnership with Meta, strengthening ties between the mixed martial arts organisation and Mark Zuckerberg’s technology company.

The partnership will integrate Meta’s technology across UFC’s operations, including Meta AI, Meta Glasses, Meta Quest, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. Meta will also become UFC’s “official fan technology partner” and have branding featured in the Octagon ring for pay-per-view and “Fight Night” events. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Mark and his team at Meta are going to do things that will blow away UFC fans,” UFC president and CEO Dana White said in a statement.

The agreement does not impact UFC’s media rights negotiations, which are set to begin in April. UFC’s exclusive negotiating window with its current partner, ESPN, ends on 15 April, and ESPN does not intend to renew its deal before the window closes, CNBC previously reported.

UFC first explored a sponsorship deal with Meta in the second half of 2024, according to Grant Norris-Jones, TKO’s head of global partnerships. The organisation engaged with multiple potential partners before determining that Meta could provide the desired level of integration.

“Meta will be our official marketing partner, our official AI glasses partner, our official wearable partner, [and] an official social media partner,” Norris-Jones said. “They’re making a significant investment into our ecosystem.”

As part of the collaboration, Meta’s Threads platform will feature exclusive UFC content and be referenced in live broadcasts. Future announcements over the next three to nine months will include further details on a new UFC fighter rankings system incorporating Meta’s technology.

Zuckerberg’s & Mixed martial arts

Zuckerberg, Meta’s founder and CEO, has expressed a personal interest in mixed martial arts, attending several UFC events and participating in the sport himself. Although he and White did not negotiate the deal directly, Norris-Jones noted that their relationship provided “air cover” for the agreement. White joined Meta’s board in January.

“I love this sport, and I’m looking forward to working with UFC to let fans experience it in new ways,” Zuckerberg said in a statement.

Meta’s corporate filings have acknowledged the CEO’s involvement in combat sports as a potential risk factor. The company stated that Zuckerberg and other executives participate in activities with a “risk of serious injury and death,” which could have a material impact on Meta’s operations if he were to become unavailable.