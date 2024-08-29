UP govt to pay influencers up to ₹8 Lakh under new policy

The Uttar Pradesh government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has introduced significant changes to the state’s social media policy. The Uttar Pradesh Digital Media Policy 2024 was prepared by the state’s information department and approved by the UP cabinet. This policy is applicable across major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

The policy mentions that influencers sharing information on government schemes, initiatives and projects through their channels will be given opportunities to earn revenue through advertisements. Influencers will be paid a maximum of ₹5 lakh, ₹4 lakh, ₹3 lakh and ₹2 lakh for their accounts on X, Facebook and Instagram.

For YouTube videos, shorts and podcasts, the influencers of these four categories can earn up to ₹8 lakh, ₹7 lakh, ₹6 lakh and ₹4 lakh per month.

According to the policy, the government has listed a digital agency, 'V-Form,' to handle advertisements. The agency 'V-Form' will be responsible for showcasing videos, tweets, posts, and reels.

The policy also introduced guidelines for addressing objectionable social media content. Appropriate action will be taken for anti-national, anti-social, fake news or inflammatory content posted on social media.