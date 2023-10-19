Users can now log into multiple WhatsApp accounts at the same time

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that WhatsApp users can now have multiple accounts on the same phone. previously, users had to log in to change accounts but they can now have both the accounts logged in.

“Today, we’re introducing the ability to have two WhatsApp accounts logged in at the same time. Helpful for switching between accounts – such as your work and personal – now you no longer need to log out each time, carry two phones, or worry about messaging from the wrong place.” WhatsApp announces in a blog post.

Back in September 2023, the feature was in a testing phase for Android beta testers. This was in plans with a redesigned interface for settings enabling separate profile tabs so that users can easily switch between accounts without the need to operate different devices or parallel apps.

With the feature officially rolling out, users will require a second number and SIM card. Users can easily add a second account on WhatsApp settings. Privacy and notifications can be controlled on both accounts.