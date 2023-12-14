Users can now pin messages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has launched the ability to pin a message in a WhatsApp chat. The feature has started rolling out to users.

With pinned messages, users can easily highlight important messages in groups or 1:1 chats. This helps save users time so they can find timely messages more easily. All message types like text, poll, image, emojis, and more can be pinned, and they are end-to-end encrypted.

To ‘Pin’ a message, you can long press on the message, and select ‘Pin’ from the context menu. A banner will appear to select the duration of the pinned message - 24 hours, seven days, and 30 days). Out of this, seven days is the default choice. In a group chat, admins have the option to select if all members or only admins can pin a message.

Here's a guide to pinning and unpinning messages on the messaging app and on the web.

Pin a message

A pinned message is displayed as a banner at the top of the chat until it's unpinned.

Android : Tap and hold the message. Tap the three dots at the corner, go to Pin, select the pin duration (24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days) and Pin.

iPhone : Tap and hold the message. Tap More options, go to Pin, select the pin duration (24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days).

Web and Desktop: Go to the message you want to pin and click the downward arrow, go to Pin message, select the pin duration (24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days) and Pin.

Unpin a message

You can unpin a message at any time. If a pin isn't unpinned, it will automatically unpin when the set duration expires.

Android : Tap and hold the message, select Unpin.

iPhone : Tap and hold the message, go to More options and Unpin.

Web and Desktop: Go to the message you want to unpin and click the downward arrow, U npin.

Pin a message in group chats

Group admins can choose to allow members to pin messages in a group chat.

Android : Open the group chat and tap the three dots, go to Group Settings, turn Edit group settings on or off.

iPhone : Open the group chat and tap Group info, then Group Settings, Edit Group Settings and select All members or Only Admins.

Web and Desktop: Open the group chat and click Group info, then Group settings, Edit group info and select All members or Only admins.