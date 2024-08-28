Warner Bros. Discovery unveils WBD AIM for precision advertising

Warner Bros Discovery(WBD) International has introduced its new first-party data platform. WBD AIM(Audience Insight Measurement), to enhance advertisers' ability to target their campaigns with precision globally.

By leveraging Warner Bros. Discovery’s expansive first party data, WBD AIM is hoping to revolutionise how advertisers engage with their audience. The platform is now available across key markets, including EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), APAC (Asia-Pacific), and LatAm (Latin America). This initiative reflects WBD’s commitment to adapting to the rapidly evolving digital advertising landscape.

The WBD AIM platform offers advanced features that enable advertisers to fine-tune their strategies. It taps into WBD’s extensive datasets, which include user registration, behaviour, intent, and purchase data. These datasets are sourced from WBD’s various channels, including Discovery+, CNN, Food Network UK, and WBD sports entities on Max and Discovery+.

One of the standout features of WBD AIM is its audience targeting capabilities, which allow for ads to be placed in relevant contexts, thereby optimizing campaigns and boosting return on investment (ROI). Additionally, the platform provides actionable audience segments and detailed campaign insights, allowing advertisers to align their messaging with key events and moments.

The AIM technology has a successful track record, having been originally developed by CNN International Commercial in 2015. Over the past nine years, it has become a trusted tool for CNN’s global clients, and WBD AIM is now poised to deliver similar success on a larger scale. Early adopters of the platform in the UK & Ireland include major brands such as Adidas, British Airways, and Lavazza, who have already begun to reap the benefits of WBD AIM’s advanced targeting capabilities.

The platform’s future developments will focus on improving measurement, brand lift, incremental reach, and access to new data sources, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of data-driven advertising solutions.

As digital advertising continues to evolve, platforms like WBD AIM are becoming increasingly critical in delivering relevant and effective campaigns. WBD’s launch of AIM underscores its commitment to providing advertisers with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of the modern media landscape and connect with their audiences more effectively.