WhatsApp Channels officially rolls out in India; here's how you can use it

Mark Zuckerberg has announced the launch of WhatsApp Channels. The new feature is a one-way broadcast tool and delivers a private way to receive updates from people and organizations that users follow within the messaging app.

Zuckerberg made this announcement on his WhatsApp Channel, “Excited to introduce you all to WhatsApp Channels, a new private way for you to get updates from people and organizations you follow. I'm starting this channel to share Meta news and updates. Looking forward to connecting with you all around the world.”

This will help to connect and get updates from people, sports teams, and organizations users follow.

Channels can be found in a new tab called Updates - where users find Status and channels users choose to follow. It will be private and separate from chats and users will not be able to see who others are following. Admin and follower data will, therefore, be protected.

To access Channels on WhatsApp Web, users will have to click the Channels icon. Next, select 'Create channel', click on 'Continue and follow the onscreen instructions. To complete the channel setup, users will have to provide a channel name, which can be changed later.

They also have the option to customize by adding a description and icon. The next step is to write a description, providing a brief explanation to help potential followers understand its purpose, then click on 'Create channel'.

As the app expands Channels globally, it is introducing the following updates:

Enhanced Directory

Users can now find channels to follow that are automatically filtered based on their country. They can also view channels that are new, most active, and popular based on the number of followers.

Reactions

Users can react using emojis to give feedback and see a count of total reactions and how users react will not be shown to followers.

Editing

Soon, admins will be able to make changes to their Updates for up to 30 days, when

the app will automatically delete them from their servers.

Forwarding

Whenever users forward an Update to chats or groups it will include a link back to the channel so people can find out more.

Indian Cricket Team, Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, and many other celebs have already launched their Broadcast channels.

The company plans to continue to add more features and expand Channels based on feedback from users. Over the coming months, it will also be possible for anyone to create a channel.