WhatsApp Communities adds new features

Mark Zuckerberg has announced new features for WhatsApp Communities, allowing groups within a community to create events, simplifying the process of coming together both online and in person. He also announced that community members can now reply to admin announcements in Community Announcement Groups, enabling admins to receive feedback while keeping the groups as a convenient hub to catch up on community updates.

Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement via his WhatsApp Channel, saying 'If you're in a WhatsApp Community, you can now create events in your groups and reply to admin announcements. Over the next few months, more groups will be able to create events.' With the launch of the new event feature, users can now plan gatherings directly in WhatsApp, whether for virtual meetings or birthday dinners, with this capability initially available for groups within a Community and expanding to all groups over the coming months.