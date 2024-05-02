News

WhatsApp Communities adds new features

As part of the new launch, people can now plan gatherings directly in WhatsApp, whether for virtual meetings or birthday dinners, with this capability initially available for groups within a Community and expanding to all groups over the coming months.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
FI00007

Mark Zuckerberg has announced new features for WhatsApp Communities, allowing groups within a community to create events, simplifying the process of coming together both online and in person. He also announced that community members can now reply to admin announcements in Community Announcement Groups, enabling admins to receive feedback while keeping the groups as a convenient hub to catch up on community updates.

CAG

Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement via his WhatsApp Channel, saying 'If you're in a WhatsApp Community, you can now create events in your groups and reply to admin announcements. Over the next few months, more groups will be able to create events.' With the launch of the new event feature, users can now plan gatherings directly in WhatsApp, whether for virtual meetings or birthday dinners, with this capability initially available for groups within a Community and expanding to all groups over the coming months.

WhatsApp will soon enable replies in Announcement Groups, giving admins a way to receive feedback from their members while keeping these groups as a clean and simple space to follow community news. The replies are bundled and minimized to maintain context without cluttering the main thread, and notifications are muted for everyone to minimize disruptions.

Over the next few months, WhatsApp will also continue rolling out new features to Communities and groups, giving users more tools to keep their lives organized on the platform. Updates will be shared through the app's WhatsApp Channel and other communication channels.

In India, several organizations, such as Rocket Learning, Project Stepone, and Pinkishe Foundation, are using Communities to stay better connected and organized, with a common goal of driving social impact at scale across the country.

Mark Zuckerberg Whatsapp Communities Whatsapp Community Announcement Groups