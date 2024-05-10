WhatsApp unveils major design refresh with darker Dark Mode and enhanced user experience

WhatsApp has unveiled a significant overhaul to its mobile app design, featuring enhancements like an even darker mode, a sleeker appearance, and platform-specific optimizations for both Android and Apple iPhone users. The update reflects a balanced approach, aiming to maintain functionality while prioritizing a modern and user-friendly design.

After experimenting with 35 different color options, WhatsApp settled on a brighter version of its iconic green app icon, paired with a neutral cream shade to ensure consistency across the app. Additionally, attachment icons like camera, photos, and location have been revamped with a more rounded and outlined style.

To complement the new iconography, WhatsApp has refreshed illustrations and introduced animations for a livelier aesthetic. The default chat background now features new doodle-style artworks depicting various items like musical instruments and food.

For Android, the UI has been updated with a redesigned bottom navigation bar, making it easier for users to navigate with tabs placed closer to their thumbs. On iOS, a new expandable tray replaces the full-screen menu for attachments, offering clearer visibility when sending media, polls, and documents.

Responding to user and developer feedback, WhatsApp has agreed to darken its dark mode further for improved visual appeal and legibility, with updates coming soon via app updates.

The Meta AI chatbot, recently introduced on WhatsApp and Instagram to a limited user base, will soon be rolled out to more users worldwide in the coming weeks.