WhatsApp to roll out a 'favourites' tab to simplify user communication

As shown in the example above, you can now create a special list for your important contacts, making it easier to switch and stay updated on your most crucial conversations.

According to WhatsApp, "Starting today, you can quickly find the people and groups that matter most at the top of your calls tab and as a filter for your chats. Whether it’s your family group chat or your best friend, your ‘favourites’ will be the same across your chats and calls, so you can speed dial them from your calls tab too.”

The recently introduced favourites filter will appear in the 'Chats' tab within the app, allowing users to add favourites directly from their contact details. Additionally, the management of favourites can also be handled through the app settings.

Users can also continue to expand their WhatsApp contacts by prioritising and staying connected with key connections by easily switching to the favourites listing. Moreover, many users are increasingly adding more contacts to their connections.

While the messaging platform has announced the rollout of favourites for users from today, availability is expected for all users over the next few weeks.