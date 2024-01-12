WhatsApp unveils in-app sticker creation and editing on iOS

In a recent update, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature allowing users to create, edit, and share their own stickers directly within the iOS app. This enhancement eliminates the need to exit the application while using the stickers.

Users can now transform their photos into stickers without resorting to the traditional drag-and-drop method from their image gallery or relying on unofficial third-party applications. The entire process occurs within WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption, ensuring user privacy.

The sticker creation process features an auto-crop function and a suite of editing tools such as text, drawing, and the ability to overlay other stickers. Once a sticker is sent, it is automatically saved in the sticker tray for convenient re-sending.

The steps to create or edit stickers are straightforward

To create a sticker from an image:

Open your sticker tray by selecting the sticker icon to the right of the text box

Select ‘create sticker’ and choose an image from your gallery

Customize your sticker by choosing a cutout and adding text, other stickers or drawing on it

Send!

To edit an existing sticker:

Open your sticker tray by selecting the sticker icon to the right of the text box

Long press the sticker you wish to edit, and select ‘edit sticker’

Customize your sticker by adding text, other stickers or drawing on it

Send!

The Sticker Maker feature is already accessible on WhatsApp Web, with a gradual rollout expected on iOS 17+ in the upcoming days. However, users with older iOS versions will have the ability to edit existing stickers but won't be able to create new ones using this feature.