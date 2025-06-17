WhatsApp introduces ads in status & promoted Channels

WhatsApp has announced a slate of new features aimed at helping users discover more content and enabling businesses and creators to grow their presence on the platform. These new updates are part of an expansion of the Updates tab.

These features will be limited to the Updates tab, keeping the core messaging experience unchanged. “If you only use WhatsApp to chat with friends and loved ones, there is no change to your experience at all,” the company said in the release.

Key Updates:

Channel Subscriptions: A new paid model where users can subscribe to select Channels for exclusive updates, offering a monetization path for creators and admins.

Promoted Channels: WhatsApp will begin surfacing new Channels in the directory, giving admins a way to enhance their visibility and attract followers.

Ads in Status: Businesses will be able to promote products or services via Status updates, with users given the option to start a conversation directly from the ad.

WhatsApp emphasised that all new advertising initiatives are built with privacy in mind. Personal messages, calls, and groups remain end-to-end encrypted, and will not be used for ad targeting. The platform will use limited metadata such as location, language, followed Channels, and ad interaction behavior to inform ad delivery. For users who have connected WhatsApp to Meta’s Accounts Center, ad preferences and information across Meta platforms may also be used.

WhatsApp stated that phone numbers will not be sold or shared with advertisers under any circumstances.

WhatsApp has not yet disclosed a global launch timeline for these features, but interested businesses and Channel admins are encouraged to stay tuned for rollout details.