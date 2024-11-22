WhatsApp introduces voice message transcripts to enhance accessibility

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to automatically transcribe voice messages into text. The addition aims to bridge the gap between users who prefer leaving voice messages and those who find listening to them inconvenient. It also ensures that users can engage with audio content in various settings while improving accessibility for those who may struggle with audio messages.

According to WhatsApp, the transcription process will occur locally on the user’s device, ensuring that no third party, “not even WhatsApp,” will have access to the audio or text. This privacy-centric design aligns with the platform’s focus on maintaining security while supporting multiple languages for inclusivity.

On iOS, supported languages depend on the operating system version. For devices running iOS 16 or higher, languages include English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish, Chinese, and Arabic. Users with iOS 17 or later will have additional options such as Danish, Finnish, Malay, Norwegian, Dutch, Swedish, Hebrew, and Thai. Android users will have access to English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian transcriptions.

While the feature provides a convenient way for users to process voice messages in their preferred format, there is a possibility of inaccuracies in the automated transcripts. However, these are expected to be minor and generally understandable based on experiences with similar transcription tools.

The platform plans to make this feature available globally in the coming weeks, enabling users to communicate more flexibly while maintaining the platform’s core privacy protections.