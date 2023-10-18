WhatsApp launches passwordless logins with fingerprint or facial recognition

WhatsApp announced on X the launch of passwordless logins on the app. WhatsApp users can now use fingerprint scanners or facial recognition instead of two-factor authentication SMS on their Android phones. The passkeys were being tested on the app’s Beta channel and now are being rolled out for Android users, it’s unclear when it will be rolled out for iOS.

Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys 🔑 only your face, finger print, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account pic.twitter.com/In3OaWKqhy — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 16, 2023

Users won’t have to remember their passwords or be susceptible to a data breach or phishing.

WhatsApp has also added Broadcast channels to its platform recently, through which users can follow celebrities.