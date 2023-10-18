Advertisment
#News

WhatsApp launches passwordless logins with fingerprint or facial recognition

WhatsApp launches a new feature. Android users can now log in to their WhatsApp accounts using fingerprint or facial recognition instead of using a password.

author-image
Social Samosa Team
Oct 18, 2023 16:53 IST
WhatsApp passwords

WhatsApp announced on X the launch of passwordless logins on the app. WhatsApp users can now use fingerprint scanners or facial recognition instead of two-factor authentication SMS on their Android phones. The passkeys were being tested on the app’s Beta channel and now are being rolled out for Android users, it’s unclear when it will be rolled out for iOS.

Users won’t have to remember their passwords or be susceptible to a data breach or phishing.

WhatsApp has also added Broadcast channels to its platform recently, through which users can follow celebrities. 

#new feature #whatsapp #Facial recognition #paswordless #fingerprint