WhatsApp's new AI feature will answer queries

WhatsApp has announced on WA Beta Info that it is testing a new feature that will answer queries from users using AI-generated messages. Currently available to beta testers, users can receive prompt assistance and answers to their queries directly within their ongoing conversations, eliminating the need to provide an email address for contact.

The platform might assist users in the future using secure service from Meta to provide more relevant and helpful responses. The feature is being tested with the objective of “to improve user interactions, minimize response times, and ensure a more efficient support experience by benefiting both WhatsApp users and customer service.”, the blog stated.

The addition of AI in its customer interaction aims to provide more personalized and effective solutions to user queries. The social media app believes this will be better than the default answers and users can interact even outside of business hours with quick replies.