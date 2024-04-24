WhatsApp to introduce offline file sharing feature

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new update that could streamline file sharing for users, even without an internet connection. The messaging platform is working on a feature allowing users to exchange files like photos and documents using Bluetooth.

To use this feature, users would simply need to keep their Bluetooth on, a familiar process for many Android users. However, it's important to note that certain permissions would be required, including access to storage and location, as well as the ability to connect with nearby devices.

Privacy is a key focus, with shared files being encrypted to ensure security. While WhatsApp hasn't officially announced this feature yet, its current beta testing phase suggests it could be available to users soon, promising a convenient way to share files offline.