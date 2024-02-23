WhatsApp introduces new text formatting features

Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled the latest updates to WhatsApp, aimed at streamlining communication and facilitating effective message organization. The four new text formatting options are designed to help users, particularly in group chats, by saving time and enhancing the clarity of their messages.

The newly introduced features include:

Bulleted Lists : Ideal for outlining steps in a process, listing ingredients in a recipe, or emphasizing main points within a message. Users can initiate a bulleted list by typing the '-' symbol followed by a space.

Numbered Lists : Useful for indicating a specific order of items, such as instructions or event recaps. To create a numbered list, users simply type 1 or 2 digits followed by a period and a space.

Block Quote : Enables users to highlight key text, making it more prominent within messages. To utilize this feature, users need to type the '>' symbol followed by a space.

Inline Code: Designed to distinguish specific information within a sentence, users can wrap text with the '`' symbol.

These additions complement the existing formatting options of Bold, Italic, Strikethrough, and Monospace. The update is available to all Android, iOS, Web, and Mac desktop users, expanding accessibility across various platforms. Additionally, channel administrators will also have access to these formatting options, further enhancing communication within group chats.