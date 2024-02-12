WPL 2024: Sponsors and kits of teams unveiled

The sponsors and kits of the participating teams of the Women’s Premier League have been unveiled. Tata Group holds the title rights for WPL 2024.
CEAT Tyres, known for its presence during IPL matches, has extended its sponsorship to the WPL strategic breaks, committing a significant sum of INR 4 crore per season. Meanwhile, fantasy sports platform Dream11 has stepped in as the Fantasy League Partner, offering INR 6 crore per season.
Adding to the lineup of sponsors, dairy giant Amul has taken on the role of the Pouring Partner, contributing approximately INR 2.5 crore per season to cover beverage expenses throughout the tournament. In a separate deal, Viacom18 has secured streaming rights for the next five years in a whopping INR 951 crore agreement with the BCCI, while Jio Cinema has acquired digital streaming rights.
The Women's Premier League features five teams: Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, and UP Warriorz. Following the BCCI's announcement of the tournament, enthusiasm surged among brands seeking to sponsor both the league and these teams.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, the entity behind the RCB franchise in the IPL, successfully secured ownership of the team in the WPL as well. Kajaria Ceramics serves as the primary sponsor, while Mia by Tanishq, Dream11, Vega Beauty, Himalayan Face Care, and Puma stand as notable sponsors.
Delhi Capitals
JSW and the GMR Group jointly acquired the Delhi Capitals franchise in the WPL. Galaxy Basmati Rice acts as an associate partner, with Yatra as the official partner. Noteworthy sponsors include Sports Buzz 11, Navyasa, and Joy Personal Care.
Mumbai Indians
IndiaWin Sports Private Limited, a Reliance Industries Limited subsidiary, holds ownership of the Mumbai Indians team. Lotus Herbals and Ashok Leyland are principal partners, with Dream11 and Sonata Software as associate partners. Usha, Max Life Insurance, and Nutrizoe are official partners.
UP Warriorz
UP Warriorz are owned by Capri Global Holdings Private Limited (CGCL), with Patanjali Ayurved Limited as the principal sponsor. French Essence perfume and Transworld are key sponsors.
Gujarat Titans
Adani Sportsline Private Limited, owned by Gautam Adani, secured the Gujarat Titans franchise. Ambuja Cement is the title sponsor, supported by Sports Buzz 11, Cristos, Tata Capitals, Fortune, Gopal Namkeen, and Adani Group.
Each team in the tournament has meticulously chosen colors and designs for their jerseys to distinguish themselves. The kits for the participating teams are as follows:
- Gujarat Giants: Vibrant orange and teal
- Mumbai Indians: Iconic blue
- Royal Challengers Bangalore: Red and gold
- UP Warriorz: Purple and yellow
- Delhi Capitals: Red and blue