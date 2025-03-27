X adds new video reply feature for posts

Social media platform X has introduced new video features as part of its ongoing effort to position itself as a 'video first' platform, with a focus on increasing video-based engagement.

The latest addition is the 'React with Video' feature, which allows users to post a video response to an update. This function enables a post to be displayed over a video reply, facilitating the creation of reaction clips directly within the platform. Initially launched to a limited group of testers earlier this month, the feature is now being expanded to more users.

In addition, the platform is developing a new video option that utilises entity segmentation technology to overlay an isolated video of the user onto the screen. The format, which functions similarly to TikTok’s green screen effect, allows users to position themselves over a post or image while recording a reaction video. The feature is designed to enhance the response process by integrating video engagement into interactions more seamlessly.

The company has repeatedly emphasised its shift towards a video-centric approach, adding a dedicated video tab in January and working to expand its original video content. It reports a 40% year-over-year increase in video views and is planning to introduce text-to-video creation through its Grok chatbot.

The new features are currently in testing, with 'React with Video' now available to a wider group of users. The goal is to encourage more video-based interactions and increase user engagement on the platform.