X rolls out advanced management tools for verified organizations

After introducing advanced analytics to Premium subscribers earlier this month, X is now aiming to offer managers of Verified Organizations additional tools to enhance and monitor their in-app performance in various ways.
As shown in the post above shared by app researcher Nima Owji, X is developing a comprehensive dashboard for verified organisations, designed to streamline the management of X ads, job listings, affiliate accounts, and analytics all in one place.
The main window will also feature an advanced search function that allows users to create and save queries, helping them monitor relevant mentions and discussions.
This all-in-one business dashboard will be exclusive to verified organisations, which are charged $1,000 per month.
A recent report reveals that X is still showing ads alongside offensive and harmful content. While X has previously denied similar claims from external analytics organizations, the ongoing evidence indicates that the platform needs to enhance its ad-serving system to prevent negative associations.
X may struggle with this due to its more limited resources. Additionally, Musk has shown little interest in addressing these issues, as his emphasis on free speech leads him to believe that users should be able to post whatever they want, allowing others to respond if they choose.
Musk views this approach as a more accurate reflection of community perspectives rather than corporate censorship. However, this also means X is permitting more harmful content to be debated rather than enforcing stricter rules, increasing the risk of ads appearing alongside offensive material.
Meanwhile, X faces a challenge with ad spending.
Reports indicate that X's ad revenue has plummeted by about 70% since Musk took over, and as more brands reassess their spending on the platform, attracting verified organisations has likely become more difficult.
However, if X can enhance the offer with additional incentives and improvements, it might attract more businesses to sign up.
In summary, while this update appears promising, it remains uncertain whether many brands will actually take advantage of it.