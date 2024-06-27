X showcases advertising opportunities for 2024 Paris Olympics

With the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, set to begin in just 29 days, X is preparing for this significant event, seeing this as an opportunity to showcase their potential for brand tie-ins around the Olympics.

Drawing on historical data and the growing interest in sports discussions, X anticipates hosting more Olympics-related conversations than ever before. This presents a valuable opportunity for marketers to connect with an engaged audience during this highly anticipated global event.

According to the platform's blog, “The most iconic sporting event in the world is set to begin on July 26th: the 2024 Paris Olympics. And, if recent sporting events conversation tells us one thing, there’s no substitute for X in real-time moments that matter. All signs point to the most monumental yet on X.”

X claims that 6 out of 10 sports fans use their platform, which they assert is 20% higher than other platforms. However, this comparison may be less clear-cut given the vast user base of platforms like Facebook, which dwarfs X in overall users.

What the platform intends to emphasise is that it boasts a higher proportion of sports enthusiasts among its user demographic. X hosts numerous embedded sports communities that rely on the app for real-time discussions during sporting events, highlighting its core strength.

Despite stagnant overall user growth according to X's own data, the platform remains a pivotal hub for live event connectivity, with sports being a particularly popular topic of discussion. This positions X strongly for the upcoming Olympics, offering users a vital resource to stay informed about daily events at the Games.

It emphasises its advancing video advertising options, noting that 4 out of 5 user sessions within the app now involve video consumption by stating, "One of the most effective ways for brands to enhance interaction and create a memorable video viewing experience for fans is through X's premium video service, Amplify. This service allows brands to showcase pre-roll video ads alongside official, brand-safe content from major broadcasters worldwide, including NBCU & CBS Sports (US), GOAL and Hearst (UK/EMEA), RMC Sport, French Television (FR), BeinSport (MENA), Globo (BR), Televisa (MX), Dentsu (JP), Nine Network (AU)."

Depending on one's targeted audience and offerings, this could be a compelling option to consider, with valuable insights available from X's data.