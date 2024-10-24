X's AI overhaul simplifies Ad creation, slashing manual effort

In a bid to improve ad creation efficiency and drive better results for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), X has undertaken a comprehensive revamp of its ad platform. The social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, announced key updates aimed at enhancing targeting capabilities through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), alongside other optimisations to streamline the ad creation process.

According to X, the updated platform is designed to reduce the manual intervention required for advertisers, particularly SMBs, enabling them to launch campaigns faster while maintaining effective performance. A core element of this update is AI-powered targeting, which the company claims will maximise the reach and response of advertisements based on users’ previous activity and interests on the platform.

Four Key Updates

X outlined four key changes in its recent refresh:

AI Targeting: The platform now leverages internal engagement insights to optimise ad delivery, aiming to connect advertisers with the right audience more effectively.

Bid Optimisation: Advertisers can now set a target return on investment (ROI) in addition to their daily budget, enabling a more strategic approach to campaign management.

Automatic Tracking Pixel Creation: This feature facilitates easier measurement of campaign results by automatically generating tracking pixels.

One-Click DM Support: Businesses can now use direct messaging (DM) more seamlessly as part of their customer engagement strategy.

These updates are intended to reduce the time and effort required for campaign set-up, allowing SMBs to focus on optimising their ad spending with minimal oversight. While AI targeting is the focal point, X’s enhanced platform also offers more detailed tracking and bid management tools.

AI-Driven Targeting

AI targeting is central to the platform's approach in this update. The system allows advertisers to expand their audience reach by identifying users who are most likely to engage with their ads. By analysing user behaviour and preferences, the AI system can optimise ad placement without advertisers needing to manually define demographics or interests. This automated targeting mechanism is expected to increase the efficiency of ad delivery, connecting brands with potential customers they might not have otherwise considered.

Focus on Streamlining Processes

The updated tools are part of the platform's broader strategy to simplify ad creation for SMBs. With AI-driven insights and bid optimisation, the company hopes to offer businesses a more straightforward approach to maximising their marketing efforts. Advertisers can now set a cost-per-action target, making it easier to track profitability while reducing the need for constant manual adjustments.

Brand Safety and Future Prospects

The platform is also focusing on reassuring advertisers about its brand safety measures. The company’s updated platform comes amid its continued emphasis on free speech, with concerns about ad placement and moderation remaining prevalent. However, the platform asserts that it has implemented sufficient safety features to mitigate any potential issues.

The revamped platform is positioned as a potential opportunity for SMBs looking to explore new advertising channels during the upcoming holiday season. By using AI technology to optimise audience reach and reduce the complexity of campaign management, X aims to attract more SMBs to its advertising ecosystem, even as questions about its AI performance and brand safety continue to linger.