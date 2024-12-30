X announces 30% price increase for Premium+ subscription

X, formerly Twitter, has announced a significant price adjustment for its Premium+ subscription service, raising the monthly cost from $16 to $22, effective December 21, 2024. The annual subscription will now cost $229, marking a 30% increase from its previous rate.

The platform announced the pricing update shortly before the holiday season, implementing a phased rollout strategy. While new subscribers will begin paying the updated rate immediately, existing subscribers will maintain their current pricing until January 20, 2025, after which the new rates will apply at their next billing cycle.

According to X, the price adjustment aims to enhance several key service offerings. The increased subscription revenue will support the platform's commitment to providing a completely ad-free experience for Premium+ subscribers and enable higher usage limits for its Grok AI models. Additionally, the company plans to utilise the additional revenue to support its revised creator revenue share model, which now emphasizes content quality and engagement rather than traditional ad view metrics.

This pricing update comes as X continues to evolve its revenue strategy. The platform recently modified its creator compensation structure, shifting from a model based on ad revenue from post replies to one that rewards creators based on engagement from paying users. The Premium+ subscription fees will now directly contribute to this updated payment system.

The price adjustment follows recent reports, which indicated that X Premium currently maintains approximately 1.3 million subscribers across all subscription tiers. This figure encompasses subscribers from various Premium subscription levels, with Premium+ representing a segment of this total subscriber base.