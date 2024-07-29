X auto-enables data sharing for Grok AI; here's how you can disable it

X, previously known as Twitter, has automatically enabled a setting that allows the company to use users' posts for training its Grok AI. This setting is activated by default. The good news is that users have the option to turn it off and delete their conversation history with the AI.

When this setting is enabled, the platform can utilise your posts, user interactions, inputs, and results with Grok for training and fine-tuning the AI. The platform’s settings page also indicates that “this means your interactions, inputs, and results may be shared with our service provider xAI for these purposes.”

Currently, users can not cannot disable this setting through X’s mobile app; it must be done via the desktop version of the social network.

To disable X's data-sharing settings:

Go to the Settings page on X using your desktop. Click on “Privacy and safety.” Choose “Grok.” Uncheck the box.