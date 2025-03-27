X expands Grok AI to Telegram

X has announced a partnership with messaging app Telegram to expand the reach of its Grok AI chatbot, allowing subscribers of both Telegram Premium and X Premium to access the chatbot within Telegram.

The integration provides another way for users to interact with Grok, which is developed by xAI, the artificial intelligence company backed by Elon Musk. X Corp has been investing significantly in AI development, with xAI raising $6 billion in Series C funding last December, bringing its valuation to $18 billion. The company has also constructed a large-scale AI data centre, 'Colossus,' in Memphis, housing approximately 200,000 Nvidia H100 units, positioning it competitively within the AI sector.

The company has been working to increase engagement with its chatbot, integrating it into the platform and now expanding its availability beyond its own ecosystem. The partnership with Telegram marks the first instance of Grok being accessible on an external platform.

Telegram, founded in Russia but now headquartered in Dubai, has gained popularity among various user groups. The collaboration could potentially extend Grok’s reach to a broader audience, aligning with X’s strategy to establish its AI tool as a revenue-generating asset.

While X has not disclosed detailed usage data for Grok, recent developments, including its integration within post streams, suggest that user engagement with the chatbot is increasing. The partnership also comes at a time when Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov, has faced legal scrutiny, with reports of his detention and arrest raising questions about the platform’s future and its leadership stability.