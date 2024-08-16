X expands passkey feature to Android after iOS rollout

X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced the introduction of passkey support for Android users, following its earlier rollout for iOS users in April. Passkeys offer a more secure login method by requiring physical access to a device, using features like Face ID, Touch ID, a PIN, or a physical security key, rather than traditional username and password combinations. This technology helps to mitigate risks like phishing.

X joins other major tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Amazon in adopting passkeys over the past year. For users of X, this new feature may be particularly beneficial as an alternative to SMS-based two-factor authentication, which was removed for free users last year.

To enable passkeys on X, users can go to the app, navigate to "Your account," select "Settings and privacy," then "Security and account access," and finally "Security." Under "Additional password protection," choose "Passkey" and follow the instructions to set it up.