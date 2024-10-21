X expands premium+ features with new 'Radar' analytics tool

X has introduced 'Radar,' a new element within its analytics tools, allowing Premium+ users to set up keyword tracking and monitor conversation volume over time, helping businesses track trends in their niche and optimise their strategy.

Today, we’re expanding the roll-out of Radar, our real-time trend analysis tool (formerly known as Insights).



With Radar, you can be among the first to spot emerging trends as they happen.



Access is rolling out to select Premium+ users starting today. This is an early version… pic.twitter.com/OO4ye4WIoX — Premium (@premium) October 18, 2024

Initially previewed in August, the 'Radar' tool is now rolling out to more Premium+ subscribers, offering access to enhanced features like X Pro, Media Studio, and the Grok AI chatbot, while also removing ads from the in-app experience.

X Premium+ costs $16 per month or $168 per year, and while it represents an added expense, the advanced tools it provides could be valuable for businesses using X to engage with target audiences and analyse marketing performance.

The platform is facing a decline in demand for its premium services as brands explore alternative platforms, but with 500 million active monthly users, its expanded analytics capabilities could still offer significant influence for businesses looking to leverage its reach.

The new Radar tool aims to provide businesses with powerful insights, encouraging them to rationalise their use of other social media management apps and maximise the benefits of X’s analytics offerings.