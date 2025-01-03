X explores dedicated video tab in bottom navigation bar

X is preparing to launch a new feature within its app, adding a dedicated video button to the bottom function bar. This change will provide users with direct access to an immersive, full-screen video feed with a single tap.

App researcher @p4mui shared a preview of the updated layout, showing a new icon for Grok, its AI chatbot, and a link to the video feed. This move aligns with its emphasis on becoming a 'video-first platform,' although the app still won’t open to the video feed by default.

The media tab is a navigation button that redirects you straight to the immersive media interface without clicking on a video first. This tab is intended as a « TikTok mode » pic.twitter.com/H7HMcwOScZ — P4mui  (@P4mui) January 2, 2025

Previously, the app’s lower function bar only had five icons, with the 'Groups' tab now being replaced by the video button. This shift reflects a broader change in its design approach. Unlike past management at Twitter, who were hesitant to add too many function buttons to the bottom panel, the platform seems more open to this expansion.

This new feature would simplify video access compared to the current method of expanding and swiping through in-stream videos. With video consumption on the rise, X reports a 40% year-over-year increase in video views, the update aims to make video viewing more intuitive.

It remains unclear when or if the new tab will be made available to all users, or whether it will be exclusive to X Premium subscribers.