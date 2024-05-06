X introduces Grok's AI summaries for trending stories

X, previously known as Twitter, has adopted Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok to enhance a feature in its Explore section. This update caters to X’s Premium subscribers by offering summaries of trending stories. These summaries accompany the trending topics featured on the For You tab, which displays popular news and stories within a user's network and other recommendations. The Grok-powered summaries provide a brief overview of each story, aiding users in quickly understanding the subject matter before delving into associated X posts.

While the concept of summarizing trends isn't novel, X's approach differs from its previous methods. In the past, Twitter added headlines and descriptions to trends manually. Grok's Stories now automate this process, summarizing all the top news on the For You page.

Access to Grok is a key feature incentivizing users to opt for premium subscriptions. With the Premium and Premium+ plans, users can access Grok via the app. Grok distinguishes itself with its access to real-time X data and its distinctive, somewhat rebellious personality.

The emergence of AI news summaries is not unique to X, with other startups and services like Arc and Particle also entering the space. The impact on traffic to traditional news sites remains uncertain, although some publishers are striking deals with AI providers to adapt to the changing landscape.

Overall, X's adoption of Grok's Stories marks a significant update for Premium subscribers, offering a convenient way to stay informed about trending topics.